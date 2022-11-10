Delta Apparel Expands Financial Leadership Team To Support Growth Initiatives

GREENVILLE, S.C. — November 9, 2022 — Delta Apparel, Inc., a provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products and direct-to-garment digital printing, announced today the addition of Jason Bates as Vice President of Finance of its Delta Group business segment.

Matt Miller, Delta Group President, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Delta Group team. Jason will provide overall finance leadership and will be responsible for leading the forecasting, planning, budgeting, and reporting processes for the Delta Group. His leadership experience and strong financial background will be essential to implementing key processes to support the long-range strategic vision and growth for the business.”

Jason comes to Delta Apparel with nearly 20 years of accounting and financial leadership experience as well as a strong track record of building and supporting global business operations. Jason most recently served as Director of Business Planning and Analysis & Commercial Finance at Interface, Inc., a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring. Jason was responsible for the financial operations of Interface’s US, Canada, and Latin America businesses. Jason previously worked at Newell Brands, a $15 billion global manufacturer and marketer of consumer and commercial products, serving in progressive financial leadership roles including Plant Controller, Operations Finance Manager, SAP Senior Project Manager, and Senior Manager of Global Business Planning & Analysis.

Jason holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Vermont.

Posted: November 10, 2022

Source: Delta Apparel, Inc.