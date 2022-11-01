BESTSELLER Brand Brings Its First SPINNOVA® Product To Stores

HELSINKI — October 26, 2022 — The Danish multi-brand retailer BESTSELLER launched the first product made with SPINNOVA® for consumers. Representing a range of more than 20 individual fashion brands like VERO MODA, VILA and SELECTED, BESTSELLER’s first SPINNOVA product is a pair of men’s trousers for JACK & JONES made of SPINNOVA fiber and cotton. The trousers are available online with a global reach.

Spinnova and the Danish fashion house BESTSELLER announced their joint product development partnership in 2020 after being introduced by the Fashion for Good initiative that works as a matchmaker for brands and innovators. The partnership is part of BESTSELLER’s ambitious sustainability strategy, Fashion FWD, that includes the goal of bringing new branded and certified fibres to the market by 2025. Currently BESTSELLER operates in 70 markets with over 20 individual brands.

“At JACK & JONES we believe in a better way of making clothes. We push ourselves to innovate and explore processes and materials with a lower impact on the environment. In Spinnova we found a strong partner to step up. After visiting Spinnova’s mill in Finland, seeing how pristine the fiber production is, and close work with our buying team to create a statement piece, I am excited to see the first JACK & JONES product made with SPINNOVA fiber on market,” says Elena Osenbrüg, Sustainability Responsible at JACK & JONES.

The first collaboration product is for BESTSELLER’s largest brand, JACK & JONES, that sells its collections in over 800 of their own stores, on jackjones.com and through thousands of wholesale partners across the world. The newly launched product is a pair of men’s trousers for JACK & JONES, made of 20-percemt SPINNOVA® fiber/20-percent BCI cotton/60-percent organic cotton. The trousers are available online with a global reach.

“BESTSELLER is one of our long-term brand partners and we are glad to be an integral part of their ambitious sustainability strategy, Fashion FWD, in the 70 markets they operate in. That’s why it’s great to get to see the launch of their first product with SPINNOVA® fiber that is now available for all their consumers,” said Spinnova’s CEO Kim Poulsen.

This product launch is integral part of Spinnova’s commercialization journey. Spinnova’s first commercial scale factory is expected to be completed in Finland at the end of this year. Together with its investor and joint venture partner Suzano, Spinnova aims to scale its global production to one million tonnes of sustainable fibre annually within the next 10-12 years – providing global fashion brands and retailers with a versatile and sustainable fibre at scale.

