Skechers Sues Hermès For Patent Infringement Of Its Proprietary MASSAGE FIT® Technology

LOS ANGELES — October 18, 2022 — Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology Company™, announced today that it has sued Hermès International and Hermès of Paris for patent infringement of its proprietary MASSAGE FIT® sole technology. The lawsuit was filed today in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

In 2022, Hermès introduced two footwear styles, the Éclair and Envol, which incorporate mid-sole and undersole design elements that infringe multiple Skechers patents for its MASSAGE FIT® technology that Skechers incorporates into its highly successful SKECHERS GO WALK® series, as well as other product lines.

A Skechers spokesperson stated: “Skechers invests tremendous resources into research and development to introduce fresh, unique and exciting footwear technology to its customers year in and year out. It is disappointing that a company of Hermès’ reputation and standing has chosen to copy and infringe Skechers’ patented designs. While Skechers always prefers to compete in the marketplace rather than the court room, the Company has no choice but to seek legal recourse when competitors blatantly tread on our rights.”

Posted: October 18, 2022

Source: Skechers USA, Inc.