Aha Selected Creates Platform For Premium Apparel At Affordable Prices

LOS ANGELES — October 18, 2022 — This winter season, rising brand Aha Selected is introducing its new “Puffer” down jacket series designed for a variety of activities including sports, casual, and city life.

The all-new “Family Puffer: Ultra Light” series filled with 90% to 100% luxurious down. Coming in either vest or jacket styles and in more than ten bold colours, they make for an excellent base layer or a light outer shell. The new series also delivers superior value, starting at just $39.90 for the vest and $49.90 for the jacket (they’re 40% more affordable than Uniqlo, rivaling the Amazon Essential series in price). It costs less than $200 to upgrade the wardrobe for a family of four!

Aha Selected is also updating its outdoor “City” series with the longer, thicker “Alaska” and the A-line hemmed “Chicago,” all made using the same premium down as the Family Puffer series.

As fashion retailers migrate to online platforms, choices have never been so readily available and plentiful for consumers. But sometimes, the dizzying mesh of style, quality, and pricing can overwhelm shoppers. Aha Selected’s mission is to combine “classic, simple, premium, and affordability to meet its customers’ expectations, helping them to buy with confidence.”

This commitment has been ingrained into its name: “AHA” to indicate that its customers will be pleasantly surprised by the exceptional quality; and “Selected” to reflect its expert product development team versed in global brands, manufacturers, and supply chain. Furthermore, with extensive business experience, the team ensures that the customers can purchase the finest products at the best prices.

“Aha Selected has partnered with industry-leading manufacturers trusted by global fashion brands like Lululemon, Theory, Woolrich, Armani, CK, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Adidas,” said Nick Lim, Aha Selected’s product lead. “Moreover, Aha Selected’s innovative supply chain eliminates inefficiencies, reducing product costs by 10% to 40% compared to its high-end competitors while retaining the same quality and comfort.”

Aha Select continues to be an industry leader in social responsibility. The puffer jackets are certified to the Responsible Down Standards (RDS) to guarantee that the fillings are sourced from compliant farms. The “City” series incorporates advanced graphene technology to remain lightweight yet warm, perfectly suitable for both outdoor and indoor environments. Aha Selected’s upcoming “Fleece” series will also feature 100% recycled materials to divert usable materials away from landfills.

Posted: October 18, 2022

Source: Aha Selected