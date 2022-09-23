Texon’s ProWeave Technology Plays Striking Role In Umbro’s New Velocita Alchemist Football Boots

SALTBURN-BY-THE-SEA, England — September 23, 2022 — ProWeave – the revolutionary jacquard weaving technology developed by Texon – has been used by global sports brand Umbro to create its new Velocita Alchemist football boots, which are available from today.

The use of Texon’s patented ProWeave technology by Umbro is a first in the sports sector and gives Velocita Alchemist boots new levels of elasticity and stability with recycled polyester yarns. In sports footwear, ProWeave delivers the ultimate adaptive fit acting like a second skin for sure-footed stability.

Featuring a single layer upper, the Velocita Alchemist has multi-zonal stretch for outstanding fit and breathability, plus a biomimicked bee-wing structure for strength and support using TPU yarns. The yarns enable extra grip, aiding ball control, spin and friction, and with full upper water-resistance finishing, bad weather won’t slow the wearer down either.

On the bottom of the boot, a Pebax Powered® Sprint+ outsole brings multidirectional agility, whilst the stud geometry distributes pressure evenly for strong traction and a comfortable change of pace and direction.

Colin Lomas, Category Director Footwear and Equipment at Umbro said: “With a history of world-firsts, we’re proud to introduce another ground-breaking innovation to the game of football. In conventional boot manufacture, post-weave treatments add unnecessary weight and use 35% more energy. By introducing Texon’s ProWeave technology to the Velocita Alchemist, we have been able to deliver a high-performance boot with lower environmental impact.”

Paul Jackson, Business Acceleration Leader for ProWeave at Texon, said: “ProWeave transforms the way performance fabrics are made and how they look, feel and function. Creating different elasticity, tenacity, and abrasion zones within the same weave, ProWeave helps brands bring new competitive, creative concepts to life. We’re delighted that Umbro have utilised ProWeave to such great effect in the Velocita Alchemist.”

Posted: September 23, 2022

Source: Texon