Supima Design Competition Names Taku Yhim Its 2022 Winner

NEW YORK — September 11, 2022 — SUPIMA, the non-profit brand that promotes the use of American grown Pima cotton around the world, and this year’s first ever co-hosts, award winning CFDA designer, Christian Siriano, and supermodel and entrepreneur, Coco Rocha, are excited to announce this year’s 15th annual SUPIMA Design Competition winner – Parsons School of Design, The New School alumni, Taku Yhim.

Taku Yhim and seven other finalists from top design schools across the country showcased their creativity and design talent with eveningwear capsule collections created entirely with SUPIMA cotton fabrics on September 10th, 2022, during a live runway presentation at The Gallery at Spring Studios in tandem with New York Fashion Week. This highly skilled and visionary group of young, emerging designers were tasked with creating five looks using five types of SUPIMA fabric: shirting, twill, denim, jersey, and velveteen. It was a difficult decision with so many exceptional designs to consider but this year’s judges determined that Yhim is taking home a prize of $10,000 along with industry recognition and visibility for the entire group of 2022 finalists.

Collections were carefully evaluated by an elite panel of judges including: SDC first time host and judge, Christian Siriano, returning host and judge, Coco Rocha, Ann Caruso, Avril Graham, Cipriana Quann, Claire Thomson–Jonville, Edward Barsamian, Fern Mallis, Freya Drohan, Godfrey Deeny, Jeffrey Taylor (2016 SDC winner), Jerome Lamaar, Kelly Augustine, Lisa Lockwood, Luke Meagher, Mickey Boardman, Shibon Kennedy, and Tyler McCall. CFDA Award winning eveningwear designer, Bibhu Mohapatra, joined for his eighth year as mentor to the finalists, providing insight, support, and advice to each contestant.

The 2022 finalists included: Candice Tianyu, Academy of Arts University; Chan Kyoo Hwang, Drexel University; Fabian Renteria, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising; Bryan Barrientos, Fashion Institute of Technology; Antonia Bruno, Kent State University; Taku Yhim, Parsons School of Design, The New School; Hu Jun Yi, Rhode Island School of Design; and Michelle Sumin Suh, School of Art Institute of Chicago.

Posted: September 12, 2022

Source: Supima