Reduce. Reuse. Regenerate – Recycled Materials Take Center Stage In PUMA’S RE:COLLECTION

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — September 15, 2022 — Sports company PUMA shows how recycled materials can create a unique look with RE:COLLECTION, a line of products for Sportstyle, Running & Training and Motorsport which are made with recycled cotton and polyester.

Depending on the style, the pieces of RE:COLLECTION contain between 20% and 100% recycled materials, creating a look of perfect imperfection in neutral colors. Cutting waste is used to reinforce the uppers of RE:COLLECTION’s lifestyle footwear.

In the Autumn/Winter season, RE:COLLECTION includes performance products for Running and Training such as the PWRFrame TR, a high-performance Training shoe that is engineered for forefoot support and features at least 30% recycled material in the upper. Among other Training products of RE:COLLECTION, the tights are made with at least 70% recycled material but retain the performance characteristics such as the moisture-wicking properties of PUMA’s dryCELL technology.

As part of its Forever Better sustainability strategy, PUMA has set itself ambitious targets when it comes to using materials from more sustainable sources and increasing the amount of recycled content in its products. By 2025, 75% of the polyester used in PUMA’s Apparel and Accessories will come from recycled sources.

RE:COLLECTION products will be available in the Autumn/Winter 2022 season in PUMA stores and on PUMA.com.

Posted: September 16, 2022

Source: PUMA