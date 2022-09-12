Pincroft To Provide Innovative Non-Skin Contact Vector Protection For Military Fabrics

ADLINGTON, UK — September 12, 2022 — Pincroft, a commission textile dyer, printer and finisher with over 90 years of experience supplying armed forces and defence companies around the world, has announced the adoption of an innovative precision spray technology that allows the application of many finishes for textiles, including permethrin for vector protection.

The system is a more versatile and environmentally friendly alternative to the traditional application method of padding and offers the possibility of applying the chemistry either face side or both sides of the fabric across the full width.

The benefits of this new equipment are countless not only for the end user but also for the environment. The system allows for a reduction of energy, water and wet pick up of up to 50%, while 100% of the chemistry is recycled. Thanks to the equipment’s precision application technology, less water and chemistry are needed, and its no immersion system means the fabric would require less saturation and a shorter drying time.

In terms of end user advantages, the new precision spray technology adopted by Pincroft, solves the issues linked to the use of permethrin for vector protection in contact with the skin, a common occurrence in soldiers who require protection against mosquitos, ticks and other insects during combat.

Mike Collins, Pincroft’s Managing Director, says: “This innovative equipment can be used in two ways. The single sided spray finishing can be used where the full effectiveness of the finish is only required on the face side of the end item, for example, vector, fluorocarbon and antimicrobial protection. The dual spray finish may be used to simulate the traditional padding method where full effectiveness of the finish is required dependant on end use, for instance, crease recovery, fabric softening, soil release and moisture management.”

The vector protection solution provided by Pincroft is ACTIGARD®, a branded technology developed by Sanitized AG, with long lasting active ingredients that have proved highly effective against mosquitoes and ticks. This product endures a high number of washes, is suitable for military uniforms and conforms to Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex ®.

Posted: September 12, 2022

Source: Pincroft