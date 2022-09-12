JCPenney Introduces Frye And Co. To Its Expanding Fashion Portfolio

LEWISVILLE, Texas — September 12, 2022 — Today, JCPenney launches Frye and Co., a western American collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws its inspiration from the iconic Frye brand. Frye and Co. delivers products that are authentically made with the JCPenney consumer in mind, offering distinctive style and classic silhouettes for men and women.

Frye and Co. for JCPenney elevates the national retailer’s portfolio of fashion brands and offers fresh designs for trend seekers and lovers of western-inspired style, all while paying homage to the heritage of its namesake brand. In addition to boots and bags, Frye and Co. offers a lifestyle apparel collection that embraces the brand’s core DNA of craftsmanship, quality and authenticity.

“We’re pleased to bring the exclusive Frye and Co. collection to our customers and offer the timeless, iconic style that Frye is known for,” said Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President, and Chief Merchandise Officer, JCPenney. “JCPenney strives to celebrate and serve America’s diverse, working families by providing accessible style for everyone and we’re excited to partner with a brand whose history and values align with our own.”

Designed for any adventure, whether on the open road or roaming through the city, Frye and Co. provides timeless silhouettes, sophisticated design details and contemporary styles for men and women. Boots are available in women’s sizes 6 – 11 and men’s sizes 7 – 13. The assortment also includes sherpa jackets, boho midi dresses, fair isle sweaters, shirting, pants and more available in sizes XS – 3X and men’s Big & Tall. Additionally, cold-weather pieces, home & tech accessories will hit shelves in late fall 2022, just in time for the holidays.

“Frye is an authentic American brand that holds a unique position in the fashion and lifestyle landscape,” said Christina Martin Pieper, SVP of Brand, Lifestyle at ABG. “We are excited to expand the brand’s reach with the launch of Frye and Co. at JCPenney and to unveil new, distinctive product offerings inspired by the brand’s rich heritage.”

JCPenney customers can now shop Frye & Co. footwear and accessories in 300 stores and apparel in 150 stores across the country. The full Frye & Co. assortment is available on jcp.com.

Source: JCPenney