GANT Commissions Artist Nadia Lee Cohen For Its GANT X Wrangler Collaboration Campaign

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — September 20, 2022 — American sportswear brand GANT is proud to have commissioned the multi-talented British artist Nadia Lee Cohen, to direct, photograph and star in its campaign for its collaboration with Wrangler®, one of America’s most recognized denim labels, the GANT x Wrangler Collection.

Heavily inspired by Americana and Britain, Nadia Lee Cohen is internationally recognized for her saturated, surreal dreamscape imagery that explores the paradoxical standoff between strength and fragility. In the GANT x Wrangler campaign, Lee Cohen plays with the camp side of the collection, portraying herself as a whip and lasso rearing rodeo star in a series of still and video self-portraits, alongside model Momo Ndiaye.

“Having Nadia Lee Cohen shoot and art direct the GANT x Wrangler campaign in a series of self-portraits really brought it all home. I think her way of capturing the essence of American culture; in all its glory and gloom alike, is unrivaled. She’s one of the most exciting artists of our time and we’re honored to have her on board for this project. On top of that, she’s also a sweetheart and an absolute delight to work with,” says GANT Creative Director, Christopher Bastin.

“I’m so happy to be a part of this special merging between GANT and Wrangler. The collection has just enough equal parts from both brands to create a perfectly glamorous take on traditional Western wear. My dad learned English from watching old Westerns and they’d always be on the TV as a child. Being subjected to those desolate technicolor backdrops and leathery sun-soaked skin was probably the catalyst behind my love of cinema and Western culture. I wanted to approach the films and still images like traditional Hollywood screen tests and really project a sense of artifice within the setting and poses,” explains Nadia Lee Cohen.

The collaboration features a 30-piece capsule collection featuring jeans, apparel and accessories for men and women, which explores the intersection of East Coast preppy and Western denim. Standout pieces include bootcut jeans with collegiate patches, a varsity jacket with a western embroidered motif and a faux-fur lined denim jacket.

“The western lifestyle is what inspired the Wrangler brand, there has always been a fashion side to it,” says Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler. “Leaning into the fashion-forward side of the brand by connecting with GANT helps bring a charming side to our authentic western roots. We’re excited to add prep into our cowboy culture.”

The limited collection will be sold in GANT and Wrangler channels worldwide starting September 15, 2022.

Posted: September 20, 2022

Source: GANT