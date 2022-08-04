Renewcell And ZARA Collaborate To Create A Capsule Collection Made From Material Produced With Circulose®

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — August 4, 2022 — Zara, the global fashion brand and part of Inditex Group, is partnering with Renewcell for a capsule collection made with Circulose®, a branded material produced from 100% recycled textiles.

Circulose®, developed by Renewcell, is a biodegradable raw material used to produce textile fibers for fashion like viscose and lyocell. Fibers produced with Circulose® helps brands to limit the use of virgin textile fibers, reducing the climate and environmental impact caused by raw material production and waste.

“Zara is one of the largest fashion brands in the world, a testament to its power to influence real change within the industry. Collaborations with such global brands, bring our vision to change fashion at scale to life, and our rapid growth would not be possible without partners like Zara joining this shift. We are delighted to reveal this collection made with Circulose® as the latest step in our ongoing collaboration.” said Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell.

Soon operating at commercial scale in their new plant in Sundsvall, Sweden, the 100% textile-to-textile recycled material Circulose® by Renewcell continues to save waste from landfills by creating value through circular supply chains with brands around the world, now with Zara.

For Zara, this collaboration is part of Inditex’s Sustainability Innovation Hub, an open-innovation platform. The aim is to work alongside start-ups, academic institutions, and tech centers to promote and scale initiatives developing new materials, technologies and processes that reduce the environmental footprint of fashion and help advance towards more sustainable production.

The collection made with Circulose® is available beginning August 4th at www.zara.com.

Posted: August 4, 2022

Source: Renewcell