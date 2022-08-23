BOZEMAN, Mont. — August 23, 2022 — MYSTERY RANCH Backpacks and CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics present the debut of CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 in the MYSTERY RANCH Fall 2022 product line-up already available in 16 countries including North America and UK – with the announcement of market entry in Germany.

For over 20 years, MYSTERY RANCH has been building some of the finest load-carriage equipment for elite military, wildland firefighters and mountain professionals, and they are set to unveil the latest efforts to reduce its environmental impact at the show. The industry-leading pack company built on a heritage of comfortable load carriage, function, and durability for people who have a mission to accomplish has a long and trusted history of partnership with INVISTA brand CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics.

This partnership deepens for Fall ’22 with the debut of CORDURA® re/cor™ RN66 in the DISTRICT Series, a new Everyday Carry pack collection. Urging the outdoor industry to ‘Expect More, Waste Less’ nylon 6,6 challenges the throw-away mentality within the textile industry, making it easier for consumers to understand how one ingredient and quality craftmanship can allow them to get maximum life from their gear and apparel. For those who demand durability and sustainability, there’s no better choice.

MYSTERY RANCH President Alex Kutches states:

“We make the most durable loadbearing packs in the world, and now thanks to our innovative fabric partners, we can take some meaningful steps at the product level with full pack lines made of recycled materials. Our company partnership with CORDURA® has a long and special history, but the launch of the DISTRICT Series heralds a new chapter in our brand story and our unyielding focus on design and innovation. With CORDURA® re/cor™, we can remain committed to product quality and durability and introduce our first line of packs made from fully recycled materials.”

Cindy McNaull, CORDURA® Business Development Director, added:

“We’re delighted that the DISTRICT Series has already been adopted in 16 countries, including the US – this is an impressive take up for a brand-new product line. Innovation is at the core of what CORDURA® truly is, and MYSTERY RANCH is no different. We make it a priority to continually bring new ideas and products to our brand and retail partners. As the world evolves, we know a large piece of that will fall within stewardship and sustainability. We’ve put this work at the front of our efforts. At CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics, we believe that “Sustainability Begins With Products That Last™.” MYSTERY RANCH operates from the same value set, and they truly are the perfect partner to help us bring this new fabric to market.”

Posted: August 23, 2022

Source: INVISTA