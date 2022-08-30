Fruit Of The Loom® And Recover™ Launch Affordable And Sustainable T-Shirt Collection

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — August 30, 2022 — Fruit of the Loom, maker of the iconic FRUIT OF THE LOOM® branded apparel, is partnering with materials science company, Recover Textile Systems S.L., maker of Recover™ fiber, to release a new collection of classic, unisex T-shirts beginning today.

With inclusive sizing and responsibly sourced fabric and material, each sustainably designed T-shirt is made with 20-percent Recover best-in-class recycled cotton fiber and is available in eight colors. Each shirt is priced at $15. The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase starting August 30 on Fruit.com and Amazon, while supplies last.

The new Recover cotton T-shirt collection is one of the many ways Fruit of the Loom is delivering against their goal to “increase sustainable sourcing across key materials” as outlined in the company’s global sustainability plan, Fruitful Futures™. The plan documents specific commitments across three key pillars — People-Centric, Planet-Conscious and Product Authenticity.

“This collection is the latest way Fruit of the Loom is producing more sustainable products across the entire business. As one of the world’s largest manufacturers and marketers of casual wear, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact across the total value chain,” said Mercedes Lopez, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fruit of the Loom.

The partnership with Recover and the use of their cotton enables the company to offer a circular sustainable program that utilizes textile production waste to create high-quality recycled cotton fiber. Recover’s proprietary recycled cotton fiber is one of the lowest-impact fibers available in the market, significantly reducing the carbon and water footprint of the apparel produced with the fiber. By partnering with Recover, Fruit of the Loom continues to demonstrate its innovation and commitment to sustainability.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Fruit of the Loom in order to accelerate the adoption of sustainable initiatives within the casual wear segment. The universality of the collection perfectly fits with the values of the Recover brand to achieve circular fashion for all,” said Boris Mercier, senior vice president of Marketing at Recover.

Posted: August 30, 2022

Source: Fruit of the Loom