Cone Denim Forms Partnership with U.S. Hemp Innovator BastCore

GREENSBORO, N.C. — August 11, 2022 — Cone Denim®, a global company focused on denim authenticity and sustainable innovation, is excited to expand its partnership with expert hemp processing innovator, BastCore, following Cone’s recently launched U.S. Hemp Collection. This evolving partnership continues to open new opportunities for collaboration between like-minded companies providing increased sustainable denim offerings to customers while increasing Cone’s support of American agriculture.

The innovators at BastCore have created patent-pending technology and a proprietary process that produces clean, mechanically processed, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified and USDA bio-preferred hemp fiber out of its operation in Montgomery, Ala. BastCore was recently selected as a Top 50 Startup Finalist at the WorldFestival 2022 Startup Awards, receiving votes at both the community level and the industry expert committee level. This global virtual conference supports worldwide technology innovation, bringing participants from more than 130 nations to meet the Top 50 Startups of the year and learn from leaders in a variety of industries.

“Cone is extremely proud to work closely with an industry-recognized company like BastCore as we advance our commitment to provide more sustainable, alternative fiber options to our denim community,” said Cone Denim President Steve Maggard. “With a shared goal of pushing new sustainability levels, our partnership with BastCore is creating exciting opportunities that support U.S. agriculture and its use of world-class practices and responsibly sourced products. Cone does not take its leadership in sustainable innovation lightly and is always searching for new ways to collaborate across the industry to drive innovation, increase traceability and lessen environmental impact.”

“When BastCore began working with Cone, it was clear to us that they had the expertise to develop an industry leading hemp denim product,” said BastCore CEO Coleman Beale. “Just as important to us, was Cone’s commitment to sustainability, traceability, and support of local farmers here in the United States.”

Cone recently launched its U.S. Hemp Collection with BastCore at the KingPins Amsterdam Show in April and July. This collection includes a range of fabrics featuring classic 3×1 and comfort stretch to modern workwear constructions. Using BastCore U.S. grown hemp, along with other locally sourced materials including natural indigo and U.S. cotton, Cone maintains close proximity to its manufacturing operations in Mexico and continues to reduce its environmental footprint.

Cone is proud to work with BastCore to incorporate U.S. grown hemp and utilize it for its many advantages such as more than 50 percent water savings compared to cotton, no chemicals, wet processing, pesticides, or herbicides used, and high rates of carbon sequestration which benefits soil health and the environment overall.

