Chico’s FAS, Inc. Appoints Leana Less As Senior Vice President Of Marketing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — August 30, 2022 — Chico’s FAS Inc. today announced the appointment of former Aveda and Coca-Cola Company executive Leana Less as senior vice president of marketing.

A seasoned global marketing leader with 27 years of progressive marketing experience across several category verticals ranging from beauty and CPG, to tech and personal care, Less is now turning her attention to women’s and intimate wear. Drawing upon her robust experience, Less will lead marketing efforts for all three Chico’s FAS brands and outlets — Chico’s®, White House Black Market® (WHBM) and Soma® — as well as drive customer acquisition, spearhead the Chico’s, WHBM and Soma loyalty programs, and all other end-to-end marketing responsibilities at Chico’s FAS.

Less most recently worked as head of Consumer Marketing at Aveda, a subsidiary business of Estée Lauder, where she helped drive significant e-commerce growth, contributing to the brand’s overall expansion efforts. Prior to that role, she served as vice president of Global Connections and Media at Coca-Cola Company where she crafted a five-year transformation using digital as an enabler for growth. She also managed global agency relationships across the corporation, including 700 agency partners spanning 200 countries.

Less also held a number of roles in the South African advertising industry, most notably as director and Board member at Mediacom Africa, where she oversaw new business development and was a key account lead for a portfolio of CPG accounts including Coca-Cola Sub-Saharan Africa, Procter & Gamble and Nokia South Africa.

Chico’s FAS CEO and President Molly Langenstein said: “Leana is an exceptional marketing leader whose diverse global experience in consumer engagement, strategic vision and digital expertise will support driving our 3 year growth strategy and our 4 pillars of being customer led, product obsessed, digital-first and operationally excellent.”

Less shared: “I am delighted to be joining this women-led organization. I love what the brands stand for and I am looking forward to working closely with Molly and the dynamic team at Chico’s FAS.”

Posted: August 30, 2022

Source: Chico’s FAS Inc.