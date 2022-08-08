Abercrombie & Fitch Launches New Getaway-Inspired Store Design Concept

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — August 8, 2022 — Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., is excited to announce a refreshing new store experience inspired by the brand’s intention of making every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. The new getaway-themed aesthetic is a stylish nod to a chic hotel lobby, designed to prioritize omni-channel shopping and provide customers with an immersive interpretation of the Abercrombie experience of today.

“Our new getaway-inspired stores reflect the unity of both our brand aesthetic and intuitive, omni-channel functionality,” said Carey Krug, SVP & Head of Marketing for Abercrombie brands. “Abercrombie’s young millennial and zillennial customers continue to utilize our stores for a variety of needs—whether it’s discovering new products and trends, picking up online orders, connecting with friends virtually or IRL, figuring out their best fit, or simply enjoying the brand experience. Everything from the flow and design elements to the functionality of the spaces was architected to reflect our customer’s ideal experience, whether they’re visiting for a transformative, curated shopping experience or utilizing the store’s omni-hub capabilities.”

Refinement and relaxation punctuate the new getaway-themed retail spaces, which include elevated fixtures and furnishings, striking wood accent walls, and styled spaces dedicated to the categories Abercrombie is most known—all of which organically form an environment crafted exclusively for young millennial and zillennial customers seeking a vacation from the typical shopping space.

“We translated our customer’s mindset into a real-world immersive experience,” said Joanna Ewing, GVP & Head of Creative for Abercrombie brands. “Their love for our denim manifested in a dedicated denim studio. The fitting rooms have been optimized with customizable lighting and chic design elements. Their affinity for travel is captured in the store’s hotel lobby-like vibe, complete with a check-in desk. The entire design of these new stores is the unique getaway mindset of our customers brought to life in a way that communicates elevated ease, which is exactly what Abercrombie represents.”

The brand recently celebrated the opening of its first two getaway concept stores—a new location at Los Angeles’ Del Amo Fashion Center and another outside Milan in the Il Centro Shopping Center. Abercrombie plans to open multiple getaway-concepted stores around the globe through the remainder of the fiscal year, with even more planned for 2023.

Posted: August 8, 2022

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch