Over 80 Resortwear Brands Showcase Next Season’s Lines At destination:miami By COTERIE

MIAMI, FL — July 5, 2022 — Informa Markets Fashion, an industry connector and host to premier fashion trade events including PROJECT, and COTERIE, is gearing up for destination:miami by COTERIE, a three-day fashion wholesale event designed to spotlight the latest designers and trends shaping the elevated resortwear category.

The swimwear market alone is forecasted to grow by nearly $7 billion by 2026, posing a critical need for peer-to-peer connection, education, and new brand discovery as retailers address consumer trends. destination:miami hosts renowned and emergent brands in women’s advanced contemporary resortwear, swimwear, accessories, and footwear, showcasing a curated cross-selection of vacation-inspired apparel spanning premium to affordable luxury price points.

Buyers from retailers, including Goop, Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Bergdorf Goodman, and Ritz Carlton, among others, convene at destination:miami for a look into future fashion trends, from body inclusivity, textured materials, to cut out designs, generate new accounts and ink deals, and increase global demand through networking with stylists, media and influencers.

Among the 80+ international and domestic brands confirmed for the upcoming event – slated to be held from July 16 through 18 at the Eden Rock Hotel – include Gapaz Beachwear, Lily Franco, Nay Sunset Wear, OASIS, Sabine Arias, Apaya and Cruise.

“The swim and resortwear category is such a vibrant segment within fashion, and destination:miami is where the next must-have styles, prints, materials, and accessories are introduced before reaching the consumer market,” said Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion. “In addition to the show floor, we designed the event experience to reflect the industry’s balance between work life and wellness – we’re excited to introduce daily yoga classes, face fitness, and self-care sessions, among many other experiential activities designed to complement our industry’s personality and inspire creativity.”

A preview of the agenda and must-attend activities, all accessible to registered guests, is as follows:

Wellness Activities:

Daily morning yoga: Escape with us each morning to destress and decompress in a thirty-minute meditation and sound healing– taking place daily in the Spa Garden at 8 a.m.

“Transform into the Next Level You” Wellness Activity: Experience a full spiritual makeover in this quick, transformational workshop from Nicole Rose of The Manifest Mindset . Learn the basics of manifestation, tactics for changing at the identity level so that you become a magnet for your dreams, and how to develop an action plan to grow little by little, day by day.

Face Fitness: Get your face back in shape with The Face Fitness experience by celebrity esthetician Lana Mar. Learn new techniques to help you achieve bright and youthful skin, including a warmup, cardio, and cool down using intense face lift massage and Microcurrent.

Aura Photography Reading: Explore the meaning behind the colors of your aura. The experts from Synergy Life will capture and record your aura in the form of colors revealed on a Polaroid snapshot, then review your results one-on-one with you.

Daily Happenings:

Coffee Hour: Drink in the day with a complimentary hot or iced coffee courtesy of destination:miami by COTERIE. Available daily while supplies last, starting at 9:30 a.m. in the ERC II Foyer.

The Official destination:miami by COTERIE Tote | Sponsored by Holiday & Talisman: Complete the full destination:miami by COTERIE experience and snag our limited-edition sustainable show tote sponsored by Holiday & Talisman. Pick one up at the show entrance.

destination:miami Social Creation Space: Feel the vibe, capture the moment, and share on social – snap yourself in front of our branded wall and tag us on Instagram using @coterie_show and #destinationmiamibyCOTERIE

Trend Display: Explore some of this season’s favorite styles featuring brands from the show floor on our curated mannequin installation. Check the posted signs to find where to visit each brand.

Experiences:

Gelato Escape: Escape the Miami heat and enjoy a refreshing afternoon treat on us. Choose from assorted gelato flavors at the gelato bike cart located outside of ERC I Entry from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., while supplies last.

Opening Night Cocktail Reception: Join the destination:miami by COTERIE community at the exclusive reception on the Spa Terrace for ocean breezes, beautiful views, and complimentary cocktails. Let’s raise a glass and celebrate opening day together under the Miami sunset. 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Spa Terrace, Eden Roc Hotel

Champagne & a Side of Sunshine: A toast to you on day two. Enjoy a complimentary mimosa at the ERC II Foyer from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. while supplies last.

Posted: July 6, 2022

Source: Informa Markets Fashion