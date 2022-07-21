Eco HealthTech Apparel Brand Swiss Precision Launches

LOS ANGELES — July 20, 2022 — Swiss Precision, an Eco HealthTech apparel brand for the medical scrub, uniform, and accessories markets, officially launched today with its mission of disrupting the medical scrub, uniform & accessories markets with unique copper + natural patented materials that kill or slow the spread of microorganisms.

Their materials blend copper with natural organic fabrics like cotton, bamboo, and linen, all designed with an eye on style, comfort, and fit. Swiss Precision has found its unique niche by creating an innovative product that elevates, refreshes, and disrupts the ages-old medical scrub and uniform industry. Currently, medical apparel and accessories is a $94 billion worldwide market projected to grow to $141 billion by 2028.

“Polyester commercial and consumer textiles are made from harsh chemicals that are toxic to people and the planet,” said Leslie Dotson, Co-founder & CEO. “Worse yet, a growing number of infections are contracted because of toxins in such locations as hospitals, known as health-care-associated infections (HAIs) and hospital-acquired infections (HAI). Health care workers protect us. It’s time to protect them.”

Hospitals are increasingly seeing strains of antibiotic-resistant germs and deadly bacteria and viruses, which traditional medical scrubs can carry. New research has found that copper can help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses linked to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

In extensive testing, a range of copper alloys collectively termed “antimicrobial copper” inactivated coronavirus within a few minutes. Testing from the prestigious SGS labs showed that the copper material is antimicrobial, and using simulated fingertip contamination, exposure to copper destroyed the virus completely and irreversibly. Swiss Precision weaves this same virus-destroying copper into its fabrics, making them antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral.

In addition, Swiss Precision has been accepted as a vendor to be sold across 50,000 hospitals in the U.S., and anticipates that a majority of medical facilities will adopt its materials for the future of healthcare. It’s an exciting opportunity to protect healthcare workers, patients, and the planet.

In addition to online support through Amazon sales, Swiss Precision partner distributors include:

Fabrique – Fabrique has over 30 years of experience working with the top OEMs to provide carrying case solutions. They also have more than two decades of experience developing medical device carrying solutions, such as cases used to deploy defibrillators in the field. Our expertise in this space has helped to open the door for other items, such as medical scrubs, gloves, and masks.

AMP Staffing Network – AMP Staffing Network is the leading nursing registry that has staffed hospitals and facilities throughout Southern California for the past 20 years. AMP is also accredited by The Joint Commission and is recognized by the Better Business Bureau. With 348 nurses in the registry AMP always puts safety as a priority and culture as a way to keep their team connected. Therefore, Eco HealthTech Apparel Brand Swiss Precision has partnered up with us to be a distributor of their apparel to our nurses and the community. With the extra protection and style Eco HealthTech apparel has to offer, it is the perfect collaboration for our branding and the vision we have here at AMP Staffing Network. We are also on Facebook and Instagram @ampstaffingnetwork.

88 Transportation – 88 Transportation is committed to being the best logistics service provider in the U.S.A. They dedicate themselves to exceeding our customers’ expectations by continuously improving our services. 88 Transportation offers our customers the best logistics services at the lowest rates. Each of our senior managers have been in the logistics industry for over 20 years.

In addition, there will be a potential opportunity with StartEngine based on due diligence, which will be announced at a later date.

Posted: July 21, 2022

Source: Swiss Precision