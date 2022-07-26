Delta Galil Acquires Sustainable Clothing Brand Organic Basics

TEL AVIV, Israel — July 26, 2022 — Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim, today announced that it has acquired the Organic Basics brand and certain assets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Denmark by three young entrepreneurs in 2015, the digitally native brand is known for its sustainably, ethically made women’s and men’s underwear, activewear and base layers. Delta Galil plans to bring this strong brand to consumers worldwide and to extend the Organic Basics product line to include items for babies and kids as well as additional items for women and men. The collection will launch globally in 2023.

“Organic Basics is a digital brand with sustainability and ethical production at its core and these values align perfectly with Delta Galil’s focus on creating a more sustainable fashion industry through innovation,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil Industries. “We see a significant opportunity to grow the Organic Basics brand globally, particularly in the US and Europe, and to expand the product line to include items for the whole family. Our goal is to sell affordable, sustainable, organic products direct to the consumer.”

A certified B Corp, Organic Basics is also Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified and a member of 1% for the Planet. The brand has built a strong reputation and following for its use of responsibly, ethically sourced and certified materials, including organic cotton and natural dyes, and its commitment to minimizing its carbon footprint and impact on the planet.

More than 75% of the materials used to manufacture Organic Basics items are plant-based, while more than 15% are recycled. The brand assortment includes ultrasoft, comfortable women’s underwear, bralettes, sports bras, tees and socks and men’s underwear and tees.

In recent years, Delta Galil has focused on strategically building its e-commerce presence, investing in its owned brands’ digital offerings and in strategic M&A transactions.

Posted: July 26, 2022

Source: Delta Galil Industries, Ltd.