Deckers Brands Appoints Anne Spangenberg As President Of Fashion Lifestyle

GOLETA, Calif. — July 6, 2022 — Deckers Brands, a global designer, marketer and distributing innovative of footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced the appointment of Anne Spangenberg as President of Fashion Lifestyle, effective July 11, 2022. Spangenberg will serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Dave Powers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Deckers Brands.

Spangenberg has an extensive track record as a global leader and strategic brand builder, most recently as Global Vice President of Merchandising for Nike, Inc. She will lead Deckers’ Fashion Lifestyle brands, including UGG and Koolaburra, with a focus on product diversification, consumer adoption, and franchise evolution across a tightly-managed omnichannel marketplace.

“The UGG brand is currently in its strongest position ever, which will only be bolstered by Anne’s appointment,” said Powers. “Anne is a proven industry leader who has played a meaningful role in creating and transforming merchandising functions across categories, channels, and markets. Importantly, she brings to Deckers an innate understanding of the consumer and the ability to efficiently implement strategy in alignment with the latest fashion and lifestyle trends. I’m proud of the great work the UGG team has delivered, and I look forward to working with Anne to accelerate the brand’s growth, enhance the customer experience, and make continued progress on our goals over the coming years.”

“I am excited to take on the role of President of Fashion Lifestyle and lead an incredible team of passionate individuals fueled by collaboration and creativity,” said Spangenberg. “With significant opportunity ahead for UGG, I look forward to driving this already immensely successful business toward its next level of growth. The brand’s unique combination of strong consumer demand, a loyal and expanding customer base, and the ability to innovate both new and existing franchises gives me confidence in our capability to further elevate UGG through disciplined and strategic global marketplace management while building on exciting levels of global brand heat.”

Posted: July 6, 2022

Source: Deckers Brands