CORDURA® Fabric Finder Earns Top Honor At 2022 NAUMD Innovation Awards

KENNESAW, GA — June 1, 2022 — CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics have been awarded the NAUMD Innovation Award in the Digital Service Category for the CORDURA® Fabric Finder, placing them amongst the Industry’s top innovators.

The Network American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) announced the winners of its 2022 Innovation Awards as part of the NAUMD Convention & Exposition May 22-24, Reston, Virginia USA.

The awards recognize unique design, advanced technology and excellence within the public safety uniform, image apparel, workwear and apparel industry. Thirteen suppliers from around the globe made the list.

CORDURA® Fabric Finder received top marks in the category for increasing the ease of fabric accessibility while building a digital fabric partner community for an industry that is adapting to a changing world, especially during the challenges of COVID-19. This resource is a free tool to support collaboration and provide durable inspiration.

With an easy-to-use digital interface, the resource improves the possibilities for certified CORDURA® fabrics to be accessed for a wide range of commercial products from bags, packs, accessories and footwear, through to active sports apparel and workwear. This collaborative platform provides CORDURA® strategic partner mills with a showcase for their newest collections, award-winning fabrics and sustainable innovations. It also creates a virtual space for designers and makers to connect directly with the CORDURA® team.

Cindy McNaull, Business Development Director at CORDURA® explained:

“Experimentation, agility and entrepreneurial thinking are core values of INVISTA and the CORDURA® brand, and we have a continued focus on developing future-proof transformative tools. We are delighted to now provide a customer-first experience that focuses on meeting the ever-growing digital needs of today’s designers. Countless fabric options led to countless opportunities to build innovative new products and design with purpose.”

“Innovation is the backbone of every industry,” added Rick Levine, NAUMD executive director. “Product innovation can help you create new spaces in a crowded market, help find an audience and satisfy customers’ needs in a new and refreshing way.”

Posted: June 2, 2022

Source: INVISTA