Careismatic Brands Announces The Appointment Of Sidharth Lakhani As COO

CHATSWORTH, CA — June 28, 2022 — Careismatic Brands, the world’s largest manufacturer of medical apparel, announced today the appointment of Sidharth Lakhani to Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment of Lakhani marks another step forward for Careismatic Brands, as the company continues to evolve its business through building an industry-leading executive team, including the recent appointment of new CEO Girisha Chandraraj.

Lakhani brings a wealth of operating experience to his new role as COO. Prior to joining Careismatic Brands, Lakhani served as Chief Executive Officer of Healing Hands Scrubs for more than a decade, providing critical resources across all areas of the business, developing key customer relationships and fostering talent across the organization. Before joining Healing Hands, Lakhani worked across a number of industries including food service, technology, finance and real estate, in roles at Madison Realty Corporation and Krazy Kat Sportswear, among others.

“Sid’s focus on diversity and empathy helped him grow Helping Hands into a leading medical wear brand, and I am excited for him to integrate this approach into our operations,” Chandraraj said.

Lakhani is recognized as a strategic leader whose leadership style centers on focus, diversity and empathy, and his appointment will help Careismatic Brands progress to its next evolution of growth.

“I look forward to the opportunity to lead Careismatic Brands’ business operations and to build on the strong momentum the company has shown,” said Lakhani.

Posted: June 28, 2022

