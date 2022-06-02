Aptean Apparel Manufacturing Solution Receives Software Innovation Award

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — June 2, 2022 — Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that its industry-specific software for apparel manufacturers has been recognized with an Innovation Award from the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD). Aptean’s shop floor control solution from Exenta was honored with NAUMD’s 2022 Software Innovation Award.

The NAUMD Innovation Awards recognize the tradition of innovation excellence in the global uniform manufacturing and distribution industry. Winners of the Software Innovation Award are judged on uniqueness, quality, importance of the problem solved and significance of the impact of the solution on the users. The shop floor control solution was selected for the immediate impact of its innovative application on an organization’s efficiency and productivity, as evidenced in customer use cases.

Aptean’s shop floor control software was found to deliver a unique solution to apparel and sewn goods manufacturers, giving them up to the minute visibility into work in production and helping to identify and eliminate production bottlenecks. By automating incentive payroll calculations, the software also replaces manual processes that are both time-consuming and error prone. It provides immediate performance feedback on efficiency and quality to operators and managers, resulting in increased production and improved quality of finished goods.

“Aptean is honored that NAUMD has recognized our apparel shop floor solution with its 2022 Software Innovation Award,” said Bob Kocis, President, Americas, at Aptean. “Manufacturers of all sizes are able to implement this innovative technology and quickly achieve benefits of real-time visibility and control. In a rapidly changing business environment, these benefits translate to direct impact on revenue.”

