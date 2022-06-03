3DLOOK Recognized In Latest Gartner® Innovation Insight For Best Fit Technology For Fashion Retailers Report

SAN MATEO, CA— June 22, 2022 — 3DLOOK, the global leader in AI-first mobile body measuring and virtual try-on solutions, has been recognized as a Representative Provider of virtual fit and try-on technology by Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, and the market analysis firm CB Insights.

Gartner recognized 3DLOOK in its ‘Innovation Insight for Best Fit Technology for Fashion Retailers’, a comprehensive report covering the innovative solutions addressing size and fit uncertainty in the apparel sector.

“Retailers who have implemented best-fit technology into the buying journey have witnessed a net incremental revenue lift. Two major contributors to this are greater conversion rates and increases in average order value (AOV)”, the Gartner report states. We believe this is evidenced by the results achieved by 3DLOOK’s clients. Brands using the company’s virtual fitting room YourFit, have seen 13-16% higher conversion rates, an increase of up to 20% in AOV and 4-6% decreases in product returns. Gartner clients can access the full report here. https://www.gartner.com/document/4014381?ref=solrAll&refval=329618172

3DLOOK was also among the select companies that CB Insights included in its 2021 ‘E-Commerce Tech: Consumer & Retail Market Map’, an in-depth report detailing the technologies securing and enhancing the retail experience. In this report, 3DLOOK was featured in the ‘Virtual Try On’ category. Recognized among the leading e-commerce solutions, 3DLOOK’s YourFit provides a unique virtual fitting room experience that helps shoppers to visualize how products will look and fit on their body, providing them with the confidence to checkout. Powered by a simple body scanning process, the platform offers an engaging, frictionless and customer-centric experience that enables brands to stand out in the competitive fashion retail space. The full report can be found on CB Insights website. https://www.cbinsights.com/reports/CB-Insights_Tech_Market_Map_Ecommerce_Tech_Consumer_Retail.pdf

“The growing interest in virtual fit and try-on among analysts is indicative of the technology’s vast potential to address considerable challenges in fashion retail. Soon enough, solutions such as YourFit will be not an innovation, but a must-have for brands as demand for digital, personalized, sustainable and inclusive shopping experiences grow,” Vadim Rogovskiy, CEO and co-founder of 3DLOOK, said. “As a leader in the space, 3DLOOK is working closely with well-known and mission-driven brands to unlock, enhance and showcase the incredible benefits virtual fit technology can provide to businesses, consumers and our planet.” This recognition from CB Insight strengthens 3DLOOK’s track record of positive endorsements from industry leaders and market shapers.

In 2021, the company was named as a highly commended vendor by PCIAW®, recognized in the Gartner® ‘Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies’ report, and received Digiday Technology and RTIH Innovation Awards. 3DLOOK’s leadership team has also been honored, with co-founder and CSO Whitney Cathcart recently named as a Women in IT Awards finalist, and co-founder and CEO Vadim Rogovskiy receiving the Retail TouchPoints 40 Under 40 Award.

In April 2022, 3DLOOK strengthened its position as a leader in virtual fit technology further with the release of the first omnichannel shareable fitting room YourFit 2.0, which combines photorealistic virtual try-on with data-driven size recommendations, personalized product recommendations and an engaging social sharing feature. Since its launch, innovative brands including Careste and Date of Birth have turned to the solution to boost fit confidence, customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Posted: June 22, 2022

Source: 3DLOOK