Wilson Sporting Goods Launches Performance-Based Tennis Collection

CHICAGO — May 12, 2022 — Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today introduces its most premium tennis-inspired sportswear collection to date. The exclusive assortment blends best-selling styles with new technical pieces, made to perform at the highest level on and off the court. This new collection comes almost a year after Wilson made its debut into sportswear, signifying Wilson’s commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and sport culture.

“Over the last year we’ve listened to our consumers and know that they want even more functionality and innovation within sportswear, while not compromising on style to perform their best,” said Gordon Devin, General Manager and President of Wilson Sportswear. “We believe this collection does exactly that; celebrating our rich history in the sport of tennis and inspiring the athlete in us all.”

Combining fashion and function for athletes at every level, select pieces feature the phrase “Wilson Sport Professionals” – a nod to the athlete in all of us and the standard to which Wilson holds itself and its product. Top products include: Women’s Center Court Seamless Polo, Women’s West Side Skirt, Women’s Gibson Tricot Pant and Jacket, Women’s Ace Seamless Bra Top, Women’s Pleated Short, Men’s Kramer Seamless Polo, Men’s All-Day Tennis Short, Men’s Eastwood Tricot Warm Up Pant and Jacket, Men’s Breakpoint Seamless Tee and Men’s Wells Woven Short.

The collection also includes an exclusive issue of Clay + Felt, a magazine that celebrates Wilson’s evolution in sportswear and legacy in the sport of tennis. Clay + Felt features stylized imagery of the new sportswear collection, the latest innovative equipment, and op-eds from key partners such as Billie Jean King, tennis icon and longtime Wilson Advisory Staff member. Limited quantities of the magazine will be available as a gift with purchase in Wilson’s New York and Chicago retail locations, as well as showcased online at wilson.com.

Wilson continues to celebrate its commitment to tennis with activations planned throughout the summer, as well as during the upcoming US Open, where Wilson has been the official ball and racket stringer for over 40 years. The collection is available in-store and online at wilson.com. Follow along @Wilson and join the conversation #WilsonSportProfessionals.

Posted: May 12, 2022

Source: Wilson Sporting Goods Co.