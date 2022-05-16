Marrying Heritage And Tech: Avery Dennison Partners With Transnomadica And Ron Herman To Enable A More Transparent, Circular Fashion Industry

MENTOR, Ohio — May 16, 2022 — Avery Dennison today announced its collaboration with Transnomadica, a project by Maurizio Donadi rooted in an archive of vintage objects and apparel, alongside Ron Herman, the influential Los Angeles-based retail innovator known for introducing the shop-in-shop concept. A Transnomadica vintage selection will be on sale in Ron Herman’s Melrose Avenue store. Each garment will have Avery Dennison’s Digital Care Label providing a solid use case on how it can be used in fashion resale while providing an enhanced brand experience.

Together with the Ron Herman buying team, Transnomadica has selected unique vintage items to pilot this program in Ron Herman’s Melrose Ave. store. These are existing quality items, and a selection has been further enhanced, customized and upcycled by Transnomadica in its LA studio.

Transnomadica enlisted Avery Dennison to provide the digital triggers, applications, and data connectivity required to complete the circularity loop at Ron Herman. Each garment will feature a Digital Care Label and a sustainable hang tag, providing a digitally-enabled experience for shoppers. Scanning the QR code will unveil a wealth of bespoke information on the heritage of that specific garment, detailing its journey, as well as explaining what the garment is made from and how to care for it.

Post-purchase, the Digital Care Label helps to advance the circular economy as it educates the shopper and ensures garment recyclers are accurately informed of composition and allows resellers to verify authenticity.

Michael Colarossi, vice president, product line management, innovation and sustainability, RBIS, Avery Dennison said: “Transnomadica and Ron Herman have changed the fashion world and now they are doing this again with a captivating narrative that inspires and educates. This collaboration adds a layer of technology so shoppers can connect with what they buy at a deeper, more emotional level. We’re advocates for reusing what already exists and Transnomadica and Ron Herman are demonstrating just how desirable up-scale vintage can be.”

Maurizio Donadi, Transnomadica founder, said: “What I find most thrilling about this collaboration is the union of three businesses all of which are unique in their fields. The outcome combines talent, a love for quality products, the power to inspire and a willingness to embrace new technology. It’s via this innovation that we have an opportunity to better educate customers about vintage garments. This is not a flea market story, these are beautiful products that have been slightly tweaked to make them live longer.

“The opportunity here is to marry heritage with technology. The solutions used in this project can inspire brands to explore the positive effects technology can have on fashion businesses, particularly in enabling greater transparency.”

Ruben Leal, men’s buying director at Ron Herman, commented: “At Ron Herman, our ethos has always been a blend of the art of selling fine clothing combined with the deeper magic of selling the shopping experience itself. This collaboration takes it to a new height. The full digital solution provided by Avery Dennison adds a deeper level to each garment, revealing its personal heritage, as well as supporting the circular economy in practical terms. The powerful minimalistic look and feel of our store epitomizes the Ron Herman brand and the Transnomadica collection compliments this as well, helping to continue to champion authentic quality, and a timeless experience. This is a capsule collection in its truest sense, further emphasizing the positive impact of collaboration and community, which the brand is built from. The digital element captures the unique narrative and reveals it to those who want to hear it.”

This innovation-based collaboration showcases Avery Dennison’s ability to provide a complete solution – a physical trigger to a digital experience, data management, and applications for brands, consumers, and the wider apparel industry to utilize.

This partnership is part of a series of innovation-based collaborations that underscore Avery Dennison’s commitment to a circular apparel supply chain, and support its 2030 sustainability goals.

