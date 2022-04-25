Hanesbrands Announces Progress Toward 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Impacting People, Planet And Product

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — April 25, 2022 — HanesBrands Inc., a global leader in iconic apparel brands, is releasing its 2021 Sustainability Summary Report outlining progress and plans toward reaching aggressive sustainability goals by 2030.

“At HanesBrands, sustainability is integrated into everything we do — from our iconic brands to sourcing our materials to manufacturing our great products,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. “We’re proud of our leadership in this area, and we know there is more to do. Most importantly, I want to thank our 59,000 passionate associates for the progress we’ve made so far and for their continued commitment to creating a more comfortable world for every body.”

2021 Sustainability Summary Report Highlights

People

1.4 million lives impacted by HanesBrands’ philanthropic initiatives and associate and community programs

9.4 million items of essential clothing donated to 80 organizations

49% of U.S. leaders at senior manager level and above are women

Planet

11% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions*; set science-based emissions reduction targets for 2030

48% of electricity came from renewable sources

92% of waste diverted from landfills

Product

61% sustainable cotton used in HanesBrands products

15% reduction in single-use plastics*

5% reduction in packaging weight*

*2019 serves as a baseline for the report

“By setting challenging goals and reporting against our progress, we are showing our commitment to sustainable practices and continuing our long history of acting responsibly, ethically and with transparency,” said Chris Fox, HanesBrands’ chief sustainability officer. “This includes impacting the lives of millions of people, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, moving toward 100% sustainably sourced cotton and ensuring we have a diverse and inclusive team around the world.”

In late 2020, HanesBrands announced sustainability goals around three pillars: People, Planet and Product.

In 2021, HanesBrands announced its Full Potential growth plan, including a commitment to building a more sustainable business, as well as investment in the company’s associates.

HanesBrands continues to monitor progress against its 2030 global sustainability goals. Learn more about HanesBrands’ commitments at HBISustains.com.

Posted: April 25, 2022

Source: HanesBrands