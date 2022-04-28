Delta Apparel Appoints New Member Sonya E. Medina To Board Of Directors

GREENVILLE, S.C — April 28, 2022 — Delta Apparel, Inc., a provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today the appointment of Sonya E. Medina to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Medina brings to the Delta Apparel Board of Directors over 22 years of multi-industry and federal government experience including seven years as a White House Commissioned Officer, and over 15 years in the business sector. Her professional experience includes leading a Fortune 100 corporate global foundation, serving as corporate affairs and sustainability executive for a global consumer brand, and co-founding a venture capital real estate investment group. Ms. Medina is recognized for her Corporate Social Responsibility acumen, social impact, sustainability, and brand management and has a proven track record of driving business turnarounds, operations set-up and efficiencies, innovation, and strategic transformation. Ms. Medina was recognized in 2021 by Directors & Boards as a 2022 Director to Watch: Racial and Ethnic Diversity. Ms. Medina currently serves on the Board of Directors for Papa John’s International, Inc..

Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are delighted to welcome Sonya to the Delta Apparel Board. Sonya’s extensive background, including familiarity with serving on a public company’s board of directors, her proven leadership record, and global experience will contribute greatly to the Company and our shareholders. We look forward to having her valuable perspective on our Board.”

Source: Delta Apparel, Inc.