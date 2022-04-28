Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Expansion At Its Robards, Kentucky Distribution Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — April 28, 2022 — Columbia Sportswear Company (“CSC”), an innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced that it will expand its capabilities at its Robards, Kentucky distribution center. CSC plans to invest approximately $4 million in the facility and add more than 175 full-time associate jobs and supervisory opportunities to the community. It has been awarded approximately $2.8 million in tax benefits from the state of Kentucky and Henderson County that are expected to be realized over the course of ten years, subject to certain conditions.

“We’ve had a distribution center in Kentucky since 2004,” said Tim Boyle, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We think investing in this area will be good for our business, strengthening our supply chain and allowing us to hire top-notch talent.”

The new jobs will pay highly competitive rates and benefits, and are expected to average approximately $24 per hour, inclusive of benefits.

“Columbia has been a great community partner over the years. Their continued investment in our area is a testament to the company’s commitment to our people and is greatly appreciated,” said State Representative Jonathan Dixon.

“We are truly grateful for the continued investments Columbia Sportswear is making in our region. We’re certain this project will help Columbia achieve its strategic goals. This expansion will benefit citizens throughout Northwest Kentucky. We’re also thankful to have strong partnerships with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, Henderson Economic Development and the board of directors of 4 Star Industrial Park, with whom Henderson County Fiscal Court worked to provide the incentives needed to seal the deal. Congratulations, Columbia!” said Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider

“Our distribution center in Henderson County continues to advance new processing capabilities,” said Alonzo Plater, Vice President, Global Distribution. “Investment in this area will help us achieve our goal to get our products into the hands of our customers and consumers in the timeliest manner possible.”

“Our thanks to the Kentucky State Department of Economic Development and Henderson County for making this possible,” said Tim Boyle. “We’re looking forward to the next decade of our partnership with The Bluegrass State.”

Posted: April 28, 2022

Source: Columbia Sportswear Company