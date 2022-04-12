Coloreel, Maxjenny! Launch Colorful Collaboration

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — April 6, 2022 — Coloreel, with its unique technology for digital dyeing of textile thread on-demand for more sustainable and creative embroideries, launches new colorful collaboration and collection with maxjenny!, a luxury clothing label based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The collection includes a selection of dresses embroidered with a custom logotype design placed on the silhouette of the dress. The logotype embroidery is designed with multiple-point gradients to create a graffiti spray paint effect that would not be possible with traditional embroidery. The Maxjenny! Coloreel graffiti dresses were recently premiered on the catwalk at Orange County Fashion Week in partnership with LA Fashion Week in-front of California’s fashion elite.

The Coloreel graffiti dress is available to purchase at maxjenny’s flagship store in Stockholm, Sweden and online at maxjenny.com

“I love how colours can leave an imprint and I am always looking for new ways to enhance and develop the Maxjenny! brand, so learning about Coloreel and the design possibilities the technology presents both creatively and from a sustainability aspect was very inspiring,” said Maxjenny.

Torbjörn Bäck, CEO at Coloreel, commented: “It is very inspiring to see how a colorful brand like maxjenny! absorbs the possibilities our technology provides fashion brands that like to enhance the creativity and sustainability of their embroideries.”

Source: Coloreel