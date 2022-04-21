Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies Expands Leadership Team With Three New Executive Appointments

NEW YORK — April 21, 2022 — Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies, the world’s largest apparel interlinings manufacturer, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with three new executive appointments. The company has named Fabrizio Vincenzi as Chief Operating Officer, Nico Dapoto as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Giorgio Marcarino as General Manager, EMEA.

Vincenzi brings decades of operational, sourcing and product development expertise to Chargeurs. His most recent corporate role was as Chief Product Engineer and Director of Sourcing for Brooks Brothers, where he led development and sourcing, including cost management, through the company’s offices in New York, Hong Kong and Milan. He also previously served as Product Manager for Turkey-based Karaca and, for 15 years, as General Manager of his own garment manufacturing company in Italy. Reporting directly to Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies and Chargeurs Luxury Materials, Vincenzi will focus on implementing efficient, sustainable and innovative solutions in the company’s eight manufacturing facilities around the world.

Dapoto is a leader in supply chain transformation in the fashion and apparel industry who most recently served as Senior Supply Chain Manager for UAE-based Chalhoub Group. Prior to that, he spent nearly five years in New York at Brooks Brothers in a series of planning roles, most recently serving as Director, Demand Planning, Financial Planning and Analytics. He previously served as Global Demand Planner for Luxottica Group. He holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Università degli Studi di Modena e Reggio Emilia. Reporting directly to Tanzi, Dapoto will oversee global demand planning, procurement, warehouse management and logistics, as well as order management, fulfillment and delivery.

Marcarino, who brings more than three decades of fashion and textile sales, marketing and operational experience to the role, rejoins Chargeurs-PCC after having served as the group’s Sales Director for Italy in the 1990s. In his new position, he will oversee all sales and operations in the EMEA region, reporting directly to Tanzi. Marcarino previously spent more than 20 years in a series of leadership roles at Marzotto Group, most recently serving as Sales and Marketing Director of Fratelli Tallia di Delfino, the luxury brand of the Italian textile group.

“Fabrizio, Nico and Giorgio bring decades of rich experience to Chargeurs in their respective areas of expertise—operations, global supply chain management and international sales,” said Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies and Chargeurs Luxury Materials. “We’re extremely pleased to welcome Giorgio back to the company and to add Fabrizio and Nico to the team as we continue to execute our global growth strategy, take advantage of our global manufacturing footprint, and focus on driving sustainability and digital innovation.”

Posted: April 21, 2022

Source: Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies