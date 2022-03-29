True Religion Names Scott McCabe Senior Vice President Of Ecommerce

LOS ANGELES — March 29, 2022 — True Religion, an iconic American denim and sportswear brand, today announced the appointment of Scott McCabe as senior vice president, Ecommerce. He is a top ecommerce leader with a proven track record of growth with some of the most renowned omnichannel retailers including Columbia Sportswear, Tailored Brands, Macy’s, GAP, and Banana Republic.

“Scott’s incredible track record of growth, profitability, and innovation will help propel True Religion’s rapidly expanding digital commerce business,” said Michael Buckley, CEO of True Religion Apparel. “His customer-first vision combined with broad expertise in performance marketing, customer acquisition, and loyalty will be critical to True Religion’s goal of tripling online revenues and achieving 50 percent ecommerce sales penetration by 2025.”

McCabe joins True Religion with twenty-five years’ experience in ecommerce. During his four plus years at Columbia Sportswear, where the ecommerce business tripled, he was responsible for continuous double-digit year over year revenue and operating income growth. Under his leadership, the company saw a robust 65 percent increase in active loyalty memberships. In addition, he improved revenue generated by Customer Care as well as call abandonment rates through chatbot integration.

“True Religion is at a very exciting moment in its almost twenty-year history as ecommerce becomes an even more important channel for the consumer,” said McCabe. “I’m excited to join Michael and the rest of the team at True Religion to augment the incredible business transformation underway with expanded digital capabilities.”

McCabe holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Management from the University of Phoenix. He is certified by NLP Marin as a Master Neuro-Linguistic Programming Practitioner as well as certified by Coaches Training Institute as a Co-Active Coach.

Posted: March 29, 2022

Source: True Religion