Dovetail Workwear Launches New DX Ranch Collection Featuring CORDURA® Brand

PORTLAND, OREGON — March 9, 2022 — Built for working the land but equally at home in the city, Dovetail Workwear is proud to announce the launch of the new DX Ranch Collection featuring CORDURA® brand fabrics for rugged performance and serious style.

Influenced by the hardworking women of the DX Ranch – a fourth-generation Oceti Sakowin ranch on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota – who helped inform and inspire the function and designs of the capsule collection that includes the pinnacle DX Bootcut pant (MSRP $99). Offered in two durable CORDURA® fabrics, the straight-leg, mid rise long and lean design is available in heavyweight 10 oz CORDURA® Indigo Denim with high stretch and the 9.5 oz medium stretch CORDURA® Dark Kodiak Canvas, both providing comfort, mega-toughness, and superior durability. The DX Bootcut is also the only Dovetail pant without thigh reinforcements for optical horseback work, but fear no fabric fail, as the style is already reinforced with CORDURA® threads. Additional features include EZWAIST™ fit and articulated knees for ease of movement, tool loop, double belt loop, and 11 pockets including a double “shot pocket” that fits essential vet med tools, folding knives, and anything else that needs to sit snug and shallow.The DX Bootcut pants are offered in inclusive sizing 000–18 for the canvas version and 000-24 for denim with inseam lengths ranging from 28” to 36”.

Adhering to Dovetail’s commitment to minimizing its environmental impact while raising the bar on socially and sustainably responsible standards through the UN Global Compact pact, the CORDURA® Indigo Denim is milled in Pakistan by Artistic Milliners, recipient of the UN’s highest award for sustainability while the CORDURA® Dark Kodiak Canvas is sustainably made by Freedom Denim in China.

Posted: March 9, 2022

Source: Dovetail Workwear / CORDURA® Brand