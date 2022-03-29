Delta Apparel Launches New ‘On-Demand’ Digital First Solution

DULUTH, Ga. — March 28, 2022 — Delta Apparel Inc., a provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced the expansion of its digital print business through the installation and utilization of newly developed digital print technology designed to meet the market demands of its unique “Digital First” offering by its DTG2Go business unit.

In collaboration with Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, DTG2Go has installed this new technology in four of its existing digital print facilities. This business process is the first of its kind, revolutionizing the made-to-order business model with garment quality, print aesthetics and repeatability standards required to support the Fanatics Commerce real-time licensed sports merchandise business model. This unique digital production process will allow custom orders to be produced, packaged and shipped to the end consumer within twenty-four hours from receipt of order.

Robert W. Humphreys, chairman and CEO of Delta Apparel, commented, “It has truly been a pleasure working alongside the Fanatics team to combine our prior experiences in systems, technology and apparel to build an integrated process that meets the high quality and repeatability standards that Fanatics’ passionate customer base demands.”

Humphreys continued: “This new technology significantly increased our capacity allowing us to proudly meet the high demand for garments for fans of the L.A. Rams after their recent Super Bowl victory. Additional equipment will be installed this quarter further expanding our overall digital print capacity as we prepare for future growth with Fanatics. After months of teamwork to develop this integrated process, we are looking forward to a long-term relationship with Fanatics as they continue to service their markets with excellence.”

Danny Sweem, CEO of M & R Printing Equipment Inc. said, “The Polaris is the new north star of high volume direct-to-garment printing and we were very excited to demonstrate its exceptional throughput that provides a retail quality product worthy of Fanatics’ standards. Delta and their DTG2Go team have been great partners throughout the development of the Polaris, and we look forward to strong growth together.”

The company anticipates continued growth in its DTG2Go on-demand digital print services. As a result, DTG2Go is increasing its fleet of digital equipment with printers and dryers and continuing to invest in front-end technology.

