Canada Goose Announces Donation To United Nations, Suspends Sales In Russia

TORONTO — March 2, 2022 — Canada Goose is deeply concerned by the conflict unfolding in Ukraine. We stand with all of those who are impacted by the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid to assist with the refugee crisis, and taking further actions to help.

We have taken a number of actions in response to the conflict. Through the Canada Goose Response Program, we are donating $100,000 CAD to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) who are leading global humanitarian efforts in the region.

Further, while no Canada Goose retail locations have been impacted, in light of the challenged operating environment and evolving sanctions against Russian interests, we have decided to suspend all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia.

We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and join others around the world calling for peace.

Posted: March 2, 2022

Source: Canada Goose