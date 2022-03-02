Authentic Brands Group Finalizes The Acquisition Of Reebok

NEW YORK, NY — March 1, 2022 — Authentic Brands Group (ABG) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Reebok from adidas. As it ushers in its largest acquisition to date, the global brand development, marketing and entertainment company is charting a new path for Reebok.

“Reebok is a brand that needs no introduction,” said Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ABG. “The Reebok team has done an incredible job of cementing Reebok’s place in the minds and hearts of consumers. Through ABG’s operating model, Reebok will have the ability to evolve and embrace its iconic creativity, quality and innovation. It’s time to let Reebok be Reebok.”

With Reebok, ABG is taking a page from its playbook, connecting strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors, and retailers to optimize value in the marketplace. An essential pillar of ABG’s strategy is preserving Reebok’s DNA and a commitment to the brand’s heritage through the formation of Reebok Design Group (RDG) in partnership with SPARC Group. RDG is the global brand hub for the design, development and innovation for footwear and apparel servicing partners around the world.

“Product has always been at the forefront of Reebok, and we are committed to upholding the standard that our brand fans and consumers have come to expect,” said Matt O’Toole, President of RDG. “2021 was a banner year for Reebok, and in part that was a credit to our focus on the iconic silhouettes that immortalize the brand. Under new ownership, we have an exciting opportunity to reclaim our place in the market and take Reebok to even greater heights.”

Reebok has inspired, connected and created great products for athletes and consumers across the world for generations. The brand is deeply rooted in professional sports, sneaker culture and performance apparel and will continue to deliver on its mission of providing each and every consumer with the opportunity, products and inspiration to achieve and exceed their potential.

From creating the first spiked running shoe over a century ago, to its breakthrough THE PUMP™ technology, to today with its award-winning Nano and Floatride models, Reebok has pioneered in the athletic space and continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward. The Reebok Classic Leather and Club C have cemented itself as icons within the footwear industry with their timeless and classic designs that first debuted nearly 4 decades ago and continue to be reimagined through unexpected collaborations with world-renowned creatives and design houses.

“Reebok is one of the few super brands that has the permission to play in any space,” said Nick Woodhouse, President and CMO of ABG. “Its position at the intersection of fashion, sports and culture allows Reebok to be elastic while staying true to its celebrated ethos and unmistakable DNA.”

To support the new global structure for Reebok, ABG has assembled a roster of key players from around the world who will drive distribution and further Reebok’s business in key territories while upholding the brand’s integrity and values. Since announcing its definitive agreement to purchase Reebok in August 2021, ABG has secured a slate of trusted partners including New Guards Group, SPARC Group, Tristate, Trend Marketing, Al Boom Marine, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited, The Falic Group, Accent Group, MGS, Bounty Apparel, Distrinando, SM Retail, CRC Sports, HSV Group, PT Mitra, JD Group and Foot Locker, Inc. More information on Reebok’s global partner network can be found below.

Posted: March 2, 2022

Source: Authentic Brands Group (ABG)