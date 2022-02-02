Gerber Childrenswear Debuts Expanded Modern Moments™ Line Of Stylish Baby And Toddler Essentials For All Of The Milestone ‘Moments’

GREENVILLE, S.C. — February 2, 2022 — Gerber Childrenswear LLC is launching an expansion to its ever popular modern moments™ by Gerber® collection, offering today’s parents the modern styling, quality and value they desire in extended sizes and fashions available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com. The expanded collection includes fashion playwear in trendy prints and designs for infants and toddlers up to 5T, new bedding, blankets and infant toys for nursery décor, all ranging in price from $3 to $40.

“Today’s parents are prioritizing style, modern silhouettes and prints just as much as function and comfort for their little ones,” said Donna DeBoer, Chief Merchandising Officer at Gerber Childrenswear. “The modern moments™ by Gerber® lifestyle collection is infused with of-the-moment trends that don’t sacrifice quality for style or function for value. Now, we’re expanding this popular line to assist parents in all areas of their daily routines for babies and toddlers – from playtime to bedtime.”

The entire modern moments™ collection features on-trend colorways like forest green, rust orange, soft lavender and seafoam as well as gender neutral options like grey and teal. New, contemporary prints like camouflage, tie-dye, stripes and gingham combined with fun patterns featuring polka dots, bicycles, suns and cherries give options so parents can dress babies and toddlers to match their unique personalities and budding personal style.

To help introduce the new nursery line and expanded clothing items, Gerber Childrenswear is teaming up with interior designer, HGTV host and lifestyle expert, Breegan Jane, to share expertise and advice on creating a nursery space that hones modern function and style.

“I’m all about combining modern aesthetics with livable comforts, especially when designing a room for a baby or toddler, since those early moments spent in that space can be so special,” said Jane. “From middle-of-the-night wakeups to getting dressed every day, parents spend a lot of time in the nursery with their little ones in the early years, and the expanded modern moments™ collection lets parents bond with their child in a space that feels comforting and calm to both them and baby.”

Creating a Soothing Nursery

The modern moments™ new nursery essentials, like sheets, changing pad covers, patchwork and flannel blankets, loveys and more, keep baby cozy and secure any time of day. Parents can easily utilize new designs and modern prints and patterns to transform their little ones’ nursery space in a way that not only fits their style aesthetic but is a comfortable and soothing environment for baby too.

Encouraging Early Play

The modern moments™ collection now includes infant soft toys, too, with the debut of lovey + rattle sets, books, play mats and sensory balls to help parents encourage early development play. The toys are made with soft, safe materials with features like mirrors and various textures to stimulate learning and promote functional playtime.

Newborn Essentials The new modern moments™ collection includes new iterations of essential clothing items for newborns and babies under 12 months. These new prints, colorways and fashionable features complement each other so well, and when combined with practical features for parents like snaps and expandable lap-shoulder necklines, make building outfits a breeze.

Toddler Essentials

Parents can now build an entire toddler wardrobe of functional, fashionable key items, with modern moments™ essentials that go all the way up to size 5T. The collection includes joggers, hoodies, sweaters, leggings, rompers, and dresses in various colors and stylish prints designed for mixing, matching, layering, and making changes infinitely easier.

Strict Quality Standards

All fabrics used in the modern moments™ by Gerber® collection are STANDARD 100 OEKO-TEX® certified keeping baby safe from harmful substances.

Parents can find the expanded modern moments™ line now at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores nationwide beginning early February. Follow Gerber Childrenswear and Breegan Jane on Instagram for additional nursery and style inspiration.

Posted: February 2, 2022

Source: Gerber Childrenswear LLC