FitFlop Appoints New Chief Technology Officer To Drive Omni Channel Transformation

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — February 24, 2022 — FitFlop, the maverick wellness footwear company, has announced the appointment of Sal Usmani as Chief Technology Officer. Sal joins the business tasked with ensuring Innovation, Data and Technology will be at its centre. Providing insight, while compiling frameworks that complement FitFlop’s overall growth plan will be at the heart of his role.

Sal has an extensive background in technology with 20+ years of experience managing multi-channel business applications in a strategic environment. In his most recent role at Belstaff, Sal managed a complete end-to-end business transformation, spearheading numerous omnichannel projects which enhanced the customer experience.

Commenting on his new role, Sal said, “FitFlop is a dynamic brand and I am excited to have joined the team at what feels like a pivotal moment and I am delighted at the prospect of helping this business reach new heights. I look forward to utilising my skills to deliver customer-centric initiatives that will enhance FitFlop’s operational development.”

Gianni Georgiades, CEO of FitFlop added, “As we begin our journey in transitioning to an omnichannel organisation, it requires truly exceptional talent to spearhead our technological ambitions and advancements. Sal is that talent and an exciting addition to our executive team, bringing the expertise required to drive continued growth in innovation, data and technology”.

Sal joined the FitFlop team in January 2022.

Posted: February 24, 2022

Source: FitFlop