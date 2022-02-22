Coloreel And Hirsch Solutions Expands Partnership To Meet Increased Demand On The US Market

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — February 22, 2022 — Hirsch Solutions, Huntersville, North Carolina, is a distributor of embroidery machines and other decoration equipment on the US market, with a large network of high-end customers in the textile and decoration industry.

With the strengthened partnership, both companies are making additional investment in the areas of sales, service & support and marketing to meet the increased demand on the US market. As a result, Hirsch has the exclusive sales rights when Coloreel is purchased for use with a Tajima Embroidery Machine in the US. Additionally, Hirsch is authorized to distribute Coloreel to the entire US territory.

Torbjörn Bäck, CEO at Coloreel Group AB, comments:

“I am so excited to announce that we and Hirsch now are taking this step to strengthen our partnership to meet the increasing demand for our products and technology on the US market. Hirsch is the world’s largest distributor of apparel decorating equipment with an outstanding reach and customer network.”

Ed Levy, Director of Software Technologies and Marketing at Hirsch, comments:

“Coloreel brings levels of creativity, efficiency and sustainability that is not possible with traditional embroidery. Automating the process between automation solutions developed by Pulse Microsystems and Tajima embroidery machines creates unique opportunities for e-commerce companies to easily integrate Coloreel into their workflow to set themselves apart from their competition. All of us at Hirsch are very excited with our expanded relationship with Coloreel”.

Posted: February 22, 2022

Source: Coloreel