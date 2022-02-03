Carrington Textiles Appoints Jenni Brown As New Head Of Sales For Northern And Eastern Europe As Growth Continues

ADLINGTON, United Kingdom — February 3, 2022 — Global workwear textile manufacturer, Carrington Textiles, has announced the appointment of a new member of their team, Jenni Brown, who has taken responsibility for sales in northern and eastern Europe, working with the already established teams in these geographical markets, to help the company continue its progressive growth in the region.

With a great deal of experience from both a sales and textiles perspective, Jenni’s career includes roles as UK & European Sales Manager for knitwear brand John Smedley, Head of Key Accounts for Simon Jersey and, latterly, Business Development Manager for Cintas UK.

Jenni says: “I’m delighted to join and be part of such an innovative brand. With over 20 years of experience within the fashion and corporatewear industry, I understand customers’ needs and requirements, this therefore feels like a natural career move. I look forward to bringing our new developments to market and working as part of the Carrington Textiles team to continue the growth of our market share”.

Paul Farrell, Carrington Textiles’ Sales Director added: “We are pleased to welcome someone with such great experience and skills like Jenni to our team. She is the perfect fit for our continued growth in northern and eastern Europe and I’m excited to see what the future holds not only for our company’s strategy, but also for Jenni’s career development”.

Source: Carrington Textiles