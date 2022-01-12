Pantone Launches The Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors Paper Traveler, The Newest Addition To The FHI Suite Provides A Better User Experience For Work From Home Environment

CARLSTADT, NJ — January 12, 2022 — Pantone LLC, the global authority on color and provider of professional color tools for designers, today announced the launch of the newest edition of the Pantone Fashion Home + Interiors (FHI) Paper Traveler.

The Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors Paper Traveler was updated to provide a better user experience for designers and teams due to the changing nature of work to allow them to create from anywhere. This newest iteration features 2,625 colors arranged by color family and is arranged in a compact accordion-style format that lets you see your entire palette of pigment colors in one glance. Colors are produced as nitrocellulose lacquer applied to paper, similar to the FHI Color Guide. Each color is supported by digital data for fast turnaround and on-time production.

The Pantone FHI Paper Traveler is part of Pantone’s Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) product suite which is focused on providing support with digital and physical products for designers around the globe who create products for fashion and home furnishings and related product markets such as footwear, activewear, cosmetics, accessories, gaming and other hard goods to use the color language to select, communicate and control color throughout the design process. The Paper Traveler is the perfect partner to Pantone Connect, allowing users to physically confirm their digital color while on the go.

Additional updates to the Pantone FHI Paper Traveler also includes:

All 2,625 (including the newest 315) Pantone colors all on an accordion layout small booklet for easy reference.

Features an exclusive chip of Color of the Year 2022, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri.

70 colors arranged per page in a large chip size to provide a better visual and user experience for designers.

A portable size that is meant to easily fit a work-from-home/flex work environment. – H.3″(7.62cm) x W.8″(20.3cm) X L 10″ (25.4cm)

Colors on pigment paper to reach multiple substrates design options and markets.

“Our team is relentless in updating our products to ensure that designers have tools that support their way of working. With the new FHI Paper Traveler, we wanted to make sure that not only are we aligning our product to the diverse nature of the FHI industry, but also the changing nature of work. We are very excited for our designers to have a better user experience, with features that will help them make the best color choices and create an easier, more efficient process individually and with their teams,” said Tannese Williams, Product Manager of Fashion Home + Interiors at Pantone.

Posted: January 12, 2022

Source: Pantone LLC