NexTex Innovations And Optimer Brands Collaborate On Launch Of New TurboDry® drirelease® Wool Fabric Collection

ATLANTA, GA — January 24, 2022 — With the objective of developing the highest performing moisture management fabrics that relieve the apparel industry’s dependence on chemical wicking finishes, NexTex Innovations and Optimer Brands have partnered to launch their new TurboDry® drirelease® Wool fabric collection.

TurboDry® drirelease® fabrics incorporate a patented technology at the fiber and fabric level that specifically focus on the movement of moisture away from the skin to the outside of the surface of the fabric. This promotes optimal comfort, maximizes moisture management performance, and creates a new dimension in drying, naturally.

“This is one of the first times that two branded technologies from different companies have partnered to help accomplish the mission of reducing the dependency of chemical wicking finishes while enhancing comfort performance,” said Chad Lawrence, CEO, NexTex Innovations. “Our combined decades of experience in fiber and fabric development will help accelerate the adoption of more sustainable fabric solutions.”

“As a solutions provider of comfort, Optimer Brands continuously strives to enhance our promise of comfort and deliver innovative solutions to our brand partners,” said Lee Thompson, Business Development Manager Optimer Brands. “We are very excited for the official launch of TurboDry® drirelease® Wool at OR Snow Show. The collaboration of TurboDry and drirelease technologies truly is a natural fit.”

The innovation of TurboDry® drirelease® Wool fabric collection begins at the yarn level by utilizing drirelease’s engineered blend of fibers. This yarn technology uses the natural and permanent properties of its special recipe of fibers to optimize wicking, fast drying and natural aesthetics. TurboDry® powers this moisture movement even further through capillary forces engineered into the fabric through a series of processing and construction techniques during the knitting process. Combining the yarn and fabric technologies allow for the production of comfortable, high-performing and sustainable moisture managing fabrics.

From a life cycle assessment evaluation, TurboDry® drirelease® fabrics reduce the Higg Index material score through the following:

reduction of chemical usage,

ability to use sustainable materials such as recycled polyester and nylon, RWS wool, BCO Cotton, organic cotton,

permanence of the one-way moisture performance for the life of the product, and

leverage of the bluesign® and Okeo-tex® supply chains.

A collection of TurboDry® drirelease® wool waffle and terry thermal fabrics that will be on display in the TurboDry booth the # 52040-UL and the Optimer Brands booth# 50004-UL at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show this January 26-28. According to NexTex, the one-way moisture transfer in these fabrics leaves wearers drier next to skin and improves upon dry rates compared to fabrics of similar content, weight, and construction.

Posted: January 24, 2022

Source: NexTex Innovations / Optimer Brands