Skechers Announces New Operations In The Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — December 20, 2021 — Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, today announced that it has transitioned its operations in the Philippines from a third-party distributor to Skechers USA Philippines Inc. in order to maximize the brand’s growth prospects in the region.

“The Philippines has immense potential for Skechers, and with our dedicated team focused on growth and delivering the integrated capabilities of Skechers, we believe this step accelerates that potential,” said David Weinberg, COO of Skechers USA Inc. “With Skechers’ appealing lifestyle collections, groundbreaking comfort innovations and our corporate support, we believe the Philippines can become a key market for us in Southeast Asia.”

“Skechers is a global brand that many Filipino consumers already know and love. With this new dedicated approach, we will be able to reach more of the 100 million men, women and children in this country and offer them a wider selection of great Skechers products through expanded channels,” added Suzette Pasustento, country manager for Skechers USA Philippines. “We are presently in the first phase of reestablishing the brand in the market: setting up new offices in Manila, implementing a distribution center, and we opened our first new store this month. In 2022, we will introduce new product categories, open more retail locations and expand our door count with new retailers, as well as launch a comprehensive marketing campaign.”

Known for its comfort, style, quality and innovations, a full range of the brand’s lifestyle and performance footwear and apparel will be available in Skechers retail stores, including the recently opened location in Alabang Town Center and another in Ayala Malls Manila Bay planned to open this week. Another 10 to 12 additional concept stores are planned for the first half of 2022. Skechers will also be available in key department and specialty stores — including Planet Sports and The SM Store.

Skechers’ prior distributor in the Philippines, Trendworks International, will continue to sell Skechers products through the end of 2021.

Posted: December 21, 2021

Source: SKECHERS USA Inc.