Recycled Down is Here to Stay — Demand Increases

MASON, Ohio — December 14, 2021 — Downlite Outdoor has been selected as a trusted partner for recycled down jacket collections for leading brands such as Patagonia, Ralph Lauren, and Banana Republic. Collections are being released for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

As momentum builds globally for more sustainable options, Downlite has worked to expand its supply network of reclaimed down beyond Europe, thereby increasing the availability of this high-quality traceable fill. Recycled down is reclaimed primarily from pillows and comforters and then reprocessed and cleaned to a high-quality form, with fill powers ranging from 550 to 750. Downlite has expanded Its presence in Asia for recycling down, to not only increase volume potential, but to also reduce the carbon footprint — how far it needs to be shipped — to reach garment factories.

Patagonia has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of sustainability, increasing consumer awareness and acceptance, and working toward a more sustainable future. Downlite Outdoor has been a Patagonia preferred supplier for a decade and continues to work closely with the brand to expand recycled down styles, doubling the offering from 2017 to now. Downlite’s 600 Fill Power recycled down is featured in styles such as the Womens-down-with-it-parka.

Ralph Lauren, a long-term partner with Downlite Outdoor, has also made an enormous commitment to recycled down for Fall 22. Moving out of polyester fill and into recycled down speaks volumes to Ralph Lauren’s commitment to the environment, and to naturally biodegradable, compostable fills for their jackets. Ralph Lauren is also using all USA-Sourced Recycled down in the 2022 Olympic Closing Ceremonies Jackets – a first in the Outdoor industry.

“Because of the limited recycled down networks in the USA, there really has never been an opportunity to supply 100-percent USA recycled down on a scalable level, until Ralph Lauren. It’s an incredibly scarce resource — kudos to Ralph Lauren for putting a stake in the ground and seeing it through, 100 percent from the USA,” says Lindsay Parrish, vice president of sales, Downlite Outdoor.

In a brief time, Banana Republic has shown true dedication to its Recycled Down program. Committing to Downlite in 2020, their program has grown by more than 1,500 percent for Fall ’21. Their styles are not only luxurious in design, but sustainable in nature … and the numbers speak for themselves: many Mens’ and Womens’ styles are already sold out, before the holiday season is even fully underway.

These companies select Downlite Outdoor for its transparent and responsible leadership in sustainability and quality materials and service.

Posted December 14, 2021

Source: Downlite Outdoor