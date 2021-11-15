TravisMathew Launches New Performance Apparel Collection

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — November 15, 2021 — After success with the Heater Golf Series, TravisMathew is excited to announce the creation and launch of its Heater Active line. The Heater Active Series is TravisMathew’s most technical collection yet, providing heightened performance elements while never compromising the signature look of TravisMathew.

Crafted from soft performance fabrics with enhanced stretch and breathability, the Heater Active Line moves seamlessly through every workout — from setting new personal records to enjoying an active recovery.

“The core TravisMathew customer has an extremely active lifestyle, and it’s always been our goal to provide apparel for every part of his day,” TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis shared. “Three years ago, we started working on an activewear collection, emphasizing heightened performance elements compared to our typical products. As we do with all our apparel, we began with the most premium fabrics — in this case, something that is extremely technical while maintaining our elevated look. The Heater Active line matches the TravisMathew aesthetic but with an athletic fit that’s neither too tight nor too short. We are extremely excited to launch Heater Active. Our customers have been asking for this product and we couldn’t be happier with how great the line came together.”

The Heater Active line includes a variety of silhouettes but is highlighted by performance bottoms with design-driven prints and clean, athletic styling in addition to heathered and solid tops created from premium performance fabrications. These product offerings will grow in 2022, as the brand continues to invest in performance apparel.

TravisMathew is worn and endorsed by many active celebrities and high-performing athletes who are all excited to start their training routines in the new Heater Active Line. Hitting the gym in this new apparel will be a go-to for professional athletes such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Alex Caruso, and Corey Seager.

Source: TravisMathew