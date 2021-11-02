The LYCRA Co. Launches Online Customer Portal, Driving Digital Transformation For The Apparel Industry

WILMINGTON, DEL. – November 2, 2021 – The LYCRA Co., a global leader in developing innovative solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced the launch of their LYCRA ONE™ Online Network Exchange. The new online customer portal empowers brands, retailers, and garment makers to connect to a global network of mills all in one convenient platform focused around the science of comfort, fit and performance.

Prior to the pandemic, there was already a need in the marketplace for a digital experience allowing brands and retailers to connect with mills and manufacturers in a virtual capacity without losing the inherent advantages of an in-person connection. Through the LYCRA ONE portal, users can source innovative fiber solutions using the digital fabric library. Users can also directly connect with mills to begin or expand on business relationships, learn about capabilities, and view product catalogs.

“The Lycra Co. has a rich legacy of innovation and we must embrace digital transformation. The launch of the LYCRA ONE™ portal leverages our connectivity across the apparel and personal care value chains and offers a one-stop seamless solution to rapidly move our customers’ ideas from concept to launch,” said The Lycra Co. CEO Julien Born.

LYCRA ONE™ features a knowledge center where users can access exclusive content such as webinars, white papers, and videos covering new fiber technologies, industry trends, marketing, sustainability, and more. These resources help educate users on maximizing the value of The Lycra Co. and its innovative solutions to deliver products that can meet their consumers’ needs and provide inspiration for new ideas.

Customers will discover innovative marketing and merchandising solutions through the LYCRA ONE™ portal, including brand assets and garment hang tags. Additionally, requests can be submitted for trademark license agreements and fiber certifications that help to reinforce the quality of products backed by the power of the LYCRA® brand.

Posted November 2, 2021

Source: The Lycra Co.