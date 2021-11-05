Major Brands Adopt HD® Wool Apparel Insulation For AW 21 Outerwear

SHIPLEY, UK — November 4, 2021 — HD® Wool Ltd is proud to partner with several leading European brands that are featuring its new HD® Wool Apparel Insulation in their Autumn/Winter 21 outerwear collections.

Developed for outdoor and lifestyle apparel, HD® Wool Apparel Insulation is 100% natural, renewable, and highly durable. Furthering its excellent temperature regulating and moisture management properties, HD® Wool Apparel Insulation is actively supporting farmers to start the ReGenerative Agricultural process by having their land subjected to an annual Ecological Outcome Verification set forth by the Savory Institute to show progress in Land to Market objectives. The wool that is used to make HD® Wool Apparel Insulation is fully traceable back to the farm upon which it is grown, sourced via The Woolkeepers®, the company’s bespoke quality assurance platform.

“Consumers are thinking more about how the products they buy make an impact on the environment, thus becoming more cognizant of the ingredients they are made of,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Managing Director, HD® Wool Apparel Insulation. “As a result, we are delighted that such prominent brands as Purdey, 7L (Seven Layer) and Hajk have adopted our natural HD® Wool Apparel Insulation as an alternative to synthetic insulation featured in key pieces of their Autumn/Winter 21 outerwear collections.”

Purdey

The English shooting way of life connects people, nature and tradition. Built on British sporting roots that connects people, nature and tradition, Purdey’s line of luxury, heritage apparel is made of the finest materials. Its new, fully reversible men’s Pangbourne Gilet is made with Drywax windproof and showerproof cotton along with HD® Wool Apparel Insultation to keep you cool in the heat and warm in the cold. https://www.purdey.com/mens-pangbourne-gilet

7L (Seven Layer)

7L is a functional-first performance brand that fuses fashion, function and performance with style. The brand takes inspiration from the US Military’s Extended Cold Weather Clothing System (ECWCS), which consists of multiple layer options that can be worn in combination to provide adequate protection for individuals in temperatures from +40 to -60. 7L introduces HD® Wool Apparel Insulation in its Detonator Insulated Parka, which is inspired by the British Army Combat Field Jacket. This garment is made with British-sourced materials and also manufactured in the UK. https://www.sevenlayer.com/products/l4-detonator-insulated

“We are super-excited to collaborate with the team at HD® Wool on this first project,” said Jamie Lundy, Founder and CEO, 7L. “It’s a great project to support great British businesses.”

Hajk

Hajk is a Swedish contemporary clothing brand for men rooted in the idea that the outdoors is about enjoying the now. It designs clothing to perfectly complement an outdoor lifestyle; carefully balancing fashion, performance and sustainability. Hajk introduces HD® Wool Apparel Insulation in ARV, a 3-layer lightweight and versatile jacket made with fully sustainable materials. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hajk/hajk-arv-insulated-wool-jacket

