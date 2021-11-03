Lee® And Pendleton® Announce First Collaboration

GREENSBORO, N.C. — November 2, 2021 — Two heritage American brands announce the launch of their first collaboration. Lee®, the iconic apparel brand known for its timeless style, and Pendleton Woolen Mills, the family-owned lifestyle brand rooted in the Pacific Northwest, have partnered on a curated capsule that celebrates American craftsmanship.

This limited-edition drop reimagines essentials from the brands’ almost 300 years of combined apparel experience. Original Lee® styles such as the Lee 101™ Jean, Union-Alls® and Storm Rider® Jacket have been remixed with exclusively designed Pendleton® patterns. Each legacy pattern has been reimagined in new colorways with fabric produced in the US.

Adding to the capsule’s uniqueness, the jeans are crafted and sewn in Greensboro, North Carolina. These styles feature some of the last remaining American selvedge denim from Cone Denim’s White Oak Mill, which closed in 2017. Woven on vintage Draper shuttle looms that only produced 100 yards a day, the fabric is another thread in this capsule’s link to American textile history.

“Pendleton’s use of beautiful color and pattern has always been a source of inspiration. Working together is a dream come true,” said Betty Madden, vice-president of global design, Lee®. “We’ve taken a fresh design approach and incorporated Cone Mills’ selvedge denim to make this collection heirloom quality with stunning craftsmanship. I’m thrilled with this collaboration.”

“Working with Lee® was a perfect pairing for Pendleton®. Their authentic American heritage brand echoes Pendleton’s dedication to quality, design and textile innovation,” said Peter Bishop, executive vice president of merchandise and design, Pendleton®. “With so many years of combined craftsmanship and expertise, we’re excited to see this unique apparel and blanket collection come to life.”

The collection includes men’s and women’s jeans, shirts, jackets and Union-Alls, as well as a limited-edition woolen blanket made of an exclusive Pendleton® stripe design. Prices range from $175 – $400. The collection will be available beginning November 2nd on Lee® and Pendleton’s websites, and later that month in select Pendleton® retailers and independent boutiques. For more information, visit https://www.lee.com/pendleton.html.

Source: Lee®, a Kontoor Brands brand / Pendleton Woolen Mills