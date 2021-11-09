Canada Goose Achieves Responsible Down Certification

TORONTO — November 9, 2021 — Today, Canada Goose announced that it has achieved certification under the Responsible Down Standard (RDS). With this accreditation, the brand joins other Responsible Down Certified global manufacturers who embrace sustainability and animal welfare. The RDS is an international, voluntary program that monitors the chain of custody for certified materials and ensures that RDS down standards are maintained throughout the entire supply chain.

“We are driven by our purpose to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose. “With today’s announcement, we have reached yet another milestone in the journey to deliver on our purpose, months ahead of schedule.”

Recognized globally by consumers and across the textile industry, RDS provides a common set of expectations and aligns with Canada Goose’s focus on manufacturing best-in-class products that epitomize sustainable innovation. As a certified member, Canada Goose will continue to actively participate in the RDS Global Working Group, governed by the Textile Exchange, to ensure that the RDS continues to evolve and reflect best practices in the industry.

“The Responsible Down Standard is a global standard for best practice in down production,” said La Rhea Pepper, CEO, Textile Exchange. “The RDS helps ensure duck and goose welfare is protected at the farm level and then tracks that material all throughout the supply chain. We’re thrilled to see Canada Goose achieve this high standard.”

This accomplishment strengthens the brand’s dedication to sustainability, continually working toward and building upon its Sustainable Impact Strategy. Canada Goose reaffirms this through its purpose platform, HUMANATURE, which unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, underscoring its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose’s goals are ambitious with aggressive timelines in order to create impact and drive change. Those goals include achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025; aiming for 90 per cent of Canada Goose fabrics to receive bluesign® approval for responsible and sustainable practices by 2025; and transitioning 90 per cent of its materials to Preferred Fibres and Materials (PFMs), which are sustainable alternatives to conventional materials, by 2025.

Posted November 9, 2021

Source: Canada Goose