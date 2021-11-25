Arvato Supply Chain Solutions In Poland Extend Cooperation With The H&M Group

GUETERSLOH, Germany / STRYKÓW, Poland — November 25, 2021 — Arvato Supply Chain Solutions and the H&M Group laid the cornerstone for the expansion of the distribution center in Stryków, Poland today. The two partners, who have been working together in Poland since 2018, are extending their cooperation in Poland by several years. The expansion project is necessary in order to further strengthen a flexible capacity structure with fast process flows within the logistics region East Europe. Warehouse size will be expanded from 40,000 to 55,000 square meters by April 2022, increasing annual outbound capacity by around 30 percent. Currently, online customers in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia are supplied out of Stryków.

“We are very pleased to continue our trustful partnership with the H&M Group,” says Lidia Ratajczak-Kluck, Managing Director of Arvato Supply Chain Solutions in Poland. “The key factor for the client is our focused customer- driven quality level of our services.” The contract extension also marks the start of expansions at the Stryków distribution center, scheduled for completion in around six months. The logistics center will have a total storage area of 75,000 square meters on two levels, including the mezzanine. Further construction will soon follow with the completion of the high-bay warehouse and the expansion of the conveyor system to extend it to a total length of over 3.5 kilometers. The conveyor is part of the infrastructure needed to offer automated processes in e-commerce logistics, which also includes special sorter systems, self-propelled industrial trucks, dynamic warehouse replenishment, and the modern ERP system SAP S4/HANA. With the expansion of the logistics center in Stryków, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is also creating new jobs. “Once full operations begin, we plan to have up to 450 employees and during peaks around 1,350 people” says Lidia Ratajczak- Kluck, quantifying the need.

“Speed and flexibility in the supply chain are important and this extension will contribute to strengthen our customer promise offering,” says Michael Schulz, Regional Logistics Manager East Europe at the H&M Group. “With a partner like Arvato Supply Chain Solutions, we are basically well positioned to meet the requirements of our growing East European customer base in the future as well.”

Posted November 25, 2021

Source: Arvato Supply Chain Solutions